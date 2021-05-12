Argus Increases The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $155.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Argus from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $134.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $136.18. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $373,392,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.