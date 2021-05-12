Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

ARDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Earnings History for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit