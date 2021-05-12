Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

ARDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

