Ariose Capital Management Ltd Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,811 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. Eagle Materials accounts for approximately 29.7% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.10.

EXP traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.80. 4,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $152.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $503,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,292 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

