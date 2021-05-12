Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $40.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.68% from the stock’s current price.

ATZAF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

