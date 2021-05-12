ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,265 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,916,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after buying an additional 418,262 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,162,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,244,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.