Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $147.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARKAY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $134.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.46. Arkema has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

