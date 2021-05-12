Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHH. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,509. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

