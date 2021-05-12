Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHH. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,509. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit