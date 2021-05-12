Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$13.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.26.

AX.UN stock opened at C$10.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 430.80. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$6.77 and a 1-year high of C$11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

