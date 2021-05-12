Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $937,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,815 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,687. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

