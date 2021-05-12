Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.13. 4,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,129. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $444.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

