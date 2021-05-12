Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average of $169.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

