Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ASXC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 337,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,781,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

ASXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

