Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.34. 29,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.