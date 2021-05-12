Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.28. The company had a trading volume of 35,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average is $128.83. The company has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

