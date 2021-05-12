Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $311,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 33,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 28,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.46. The stock had a trading volume of 48,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,013. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.99 and its 200 day moving average is $217.71. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

