Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $707,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 36.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 21.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,218. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

