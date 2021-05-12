Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $736,000 Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $409,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,639.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,610. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

