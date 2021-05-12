Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $846,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $99,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.56. The stock had a trading volume of 73,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,116. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

