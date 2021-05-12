Asset Management Corp IL ADV Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

DVY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,204. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

