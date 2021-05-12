Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 1,700 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned approximately 0.45% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of FNOV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,748. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45.

