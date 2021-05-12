Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 3,686 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,819 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 326,121 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000.

Shares of BSCL remained flat at $$21.12 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,623. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.