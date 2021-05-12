Astec Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Astec Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $67.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,713,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after buying an additional 199,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,314,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after buying an additional 116,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

