AstroTools (ASTRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,880.00

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, AstroTools has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. AstroTools has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $1,880.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AstroTools coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00083656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.51 or 0.01002240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00068581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00110356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060022 BTC.

AstroTools Profile

AstroTools (ASTRO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for AstroTools is astrotools.io . AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

