ATC Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $29.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $205,520.49 and approximately $29.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00645023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002458 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

