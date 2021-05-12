ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.62

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.62 and last traded at C$44.44, with a volume of 194250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACO.X shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.64.

Get ATCO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.98. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,782,612.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.