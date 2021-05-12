Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13.

A number of analysts have commented on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

