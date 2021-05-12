Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $542.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.