Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $794.70 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,286. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,961 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

