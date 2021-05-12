Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATO. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

NYSE ATO opened at $101.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

