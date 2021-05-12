AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,053,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,938 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AT&T were worth $243,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $2,019,873,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

T stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

