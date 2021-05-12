Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.10 ($6.95).

AUTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Auto Trader Group stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 543.60 ($7.10). 1,319,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,942. The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 569.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 573.55. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 479.20 ($6.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

