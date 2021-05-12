Aventus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $231,217.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Aventus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $4.81 million and $231,217.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00084551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.01048953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00113828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.88 or 0.09963457 BTC.

About Aventus

AVT is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Aventus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.