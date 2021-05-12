Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
ATXI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,014. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
