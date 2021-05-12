Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

ATXI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,014. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.