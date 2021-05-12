Avestar Capital LLC Takes $279,000 Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,111,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957,616 shares of company stock worth $71,468,673 over the last three months.

GoodRx stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

