Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.02 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.050-1.270 EPS.

Shares of AVID opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $770,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

