Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ASM stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

