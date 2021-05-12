B. Riley Increases Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $121.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $113.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 469.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after buying an additional 648,987 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

