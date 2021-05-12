B. Riley Increases Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $18.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

FDUS opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

