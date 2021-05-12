Ballard Power Systems Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of BLDP opened at $14.70 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

