Banano Price Up 59.3% This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 59.3% against the dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $57.00 million and $1.33 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.91 or 0.00572937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00084585 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00247548 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,883,992 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

