Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.28

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.28 and traded as high as $21.97. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 87,763 shares.
BCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 119.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,075 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000.
About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.
