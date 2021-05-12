Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.28

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.28 and traded as high as $21.97. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 87,763 shares.

BCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $650.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 119.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,075 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

