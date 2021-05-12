Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has decreased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BLX opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLX. National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Dividend History for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit