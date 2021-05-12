Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has decreased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BLX opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLX. National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

