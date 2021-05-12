Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

