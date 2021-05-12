Bank of America Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to “Buy”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

FSLR stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Solar by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 261.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

