Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s current price. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,121 shares of company stock valued at $137,555. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

