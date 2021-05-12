Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s current price. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,121 shares of company stock valued at $137,555. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bankwell Financial Group
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
