Barclays Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $90.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Shares of U stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,508.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,914 shares of company stock valued at $53,506,743 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

