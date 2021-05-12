Barclays Increases TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target to $16.50

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.90 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit