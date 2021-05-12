Barclays Increases TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target to $16.50

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.90 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

