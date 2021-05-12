Barclays Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $190.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $198.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGND. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

LGND opened at $130.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

