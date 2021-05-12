Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 850 at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a hold rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 764.38 ($9.99).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 759.20 ($9.92) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 774.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 687.71.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

