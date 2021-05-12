Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.05

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $483.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.